Adair County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 04:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Warren; Washington; Woodford Patchy Dense Fog for Many Areas this Morning Recent rainfall and clear skies have allowed dense fog to develop in many areas across southern Indiana and central Kentucky. Motorists should be prepared for these reduced visibilities and increase their following distance from the vehicle ahead of them. Jasper and Madison, IN, as well as Bardstown and New Castle, KY have reported visibilities at or below a quarter of a mile. Other areas in-between have reported visibilities over 7 miles, so visibilities vary drastically over short distances.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

