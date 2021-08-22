Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington Patchy Dense Fog for Many Areas this Morning Recent rainfall and clear skies have allowed dense fog to develop in many areas across southern Indiana and central Kentucky. Motorists should be prepared for these reduced visibilities and increase their following distance from the vehicle ahead of them. Jasper and Madison, IN, as well as Bardstown and New Castle, KY have reported visibilities at or below a quarter of a mile. Other areas in-between have reported visibilities over 7 miles, so visibilities vary drastically over short distances.