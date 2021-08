MIAMI GARDENS — Charlie Frye coached Tua Tagovailoa at Nike's Elite 11 Camp five years ago, so there is an established and mutual sense of appreciation and respect. "I like who Charlie is," Tagovailoa said after Saturday's game at Chicago. "I’ve known him for quite some time. I think he’s a really good coach. He’s personable. A lot of the guys on the team like him. But, yeah, I think he’s a really good coach.”