The following is a message from Mill Town Music Hall directly to email subscribers. We have a very important announcement to share with you. When Mill Town began in January 2012, I don’t think any of us could have anticipated all of the great things we have experienced here over the last ten years. If you have been here, you know this has been “our” place. The Redding family planted the seed, and they would be the first to say that God grew a mountain here with our outreach, our impact and our footprint.