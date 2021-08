Every week on Riley and Joe in the morning we play some music in the 5AM hour that follows a theme throughout the week. The theme has been everything from "Songs With Women's Names In It" to "Songs That Are About Drugs" to "Broadway Musicals." Every week we listen to 10 songs, 2 a day, that fits that week's theme. We hit music from pretty much every genre throughout the week and honestly learn a lot while we do it.