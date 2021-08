Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Leicester's O2 Academy2 Leicester for this Bluetones show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Academy Leicester is a live music venue and night club based in the University of Leicester campus. One of many O2 sponsored, Academy Music Group run locations in the UK, it offers fans - and students - a chance to catch some of their favourite singers, bands, and DJs live over its three areas - the 1,500 capacity main room, the 500 capacity O2 Academy 2, and the 250 capacity O2 Academy 3.