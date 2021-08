Today, country-rock artist Cory Marks releases his new EP Nashville Nights via Better Noise Music. The rock-tinged outlaw country collection is a follow-up to Nashville Mornings, the more traditionally country-leaning EP that Marks released earlier this summer. As a companion piece, the new Nashville Nights EP instead focuses on the critically acclaimed artist’s dynamic rock influences, having a track listing filled with anthems about being true to oneself and the high-stakes emotions that came along with living life and falling in love. It adds high-octane production to Marks’ signature songwriting, which is rooted in the Nashville way of storytelling, backed by his experiences coming of age in Canada.