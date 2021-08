Welcome this 1991 Porsche 928 S4 to your garage. Porsche, one of the world's greatest producers of fast German automobiles with a focus on luxury and driving experience. If Asked what their dream car was, most people probably wouldn't hesitate to say some variant of the prancing German pony. Whether it's a Porsche 911, Porsche 924, or 918 Spyder people love their Porsches. However, not everybody loves the styling of the more popular cars and as such seek out more variety. Luckily there is a Porsche for everybody. Whether you love the sleek race-inspired aesthetic of an ‘80s slant nose or the rear engine placement and ridiculous handling characteristic of the 911, we promise that it is out there.