Bobby Lashley Defeats Goldberg To Retain WWE Championship At SummerSlam

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Goldberg after Goldberg was unable to continue the match after “injuring” his knee. Following the match, Lashley brutally assaulted Goldberg with a steel chair. Then, Goldberg’s son Gage jumped over the barricade to try and save his father,...

