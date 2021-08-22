Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert Tuesday

The next Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats on the Terrace concert is Tuesday, featuring Tina Hasse Findlay and Rob Lumbard. Becky Lane with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News vocalist extraordinaire Tina Hasse Findlay and Iowa blues legend and guitarist Rob Lumbard will be playing an amazing set of mixed jazz and blues music for the outdoor concert. There will be some seating available, but concert goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The concert will be held on August 24th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.