Burglar’s bungling crimes leads to jail, no bail

In his book “Turn,” author Max Lucado tells the true story of a young would-be-robber named Charles Robertson who lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia. “Cash-strapped Robertson, nineteen, went to Jefferson State Bank on a Wednesday afternoon, filled out a loan application, and left. He returned within a couple of hours, not to fill out another application, but to fill up a bag. He scribbled a demand on scrap paper, explaining that he had a gun and wanted money. The teller complied and all of a sudden Robertson was holding a sack of loot.”