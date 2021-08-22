South Carolina School Shooting: 3rd Day of Classes

A drive-by shooting outside a South Carolina high school has left three students injured and school life totally up-ended.

An unidentified suspect shot at three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students as they left school for the day.

School had been in session for three days.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown. However, there is some relief in the fact that police have taken at least one suspect into custody.

The students’ injuries were not life-threatening, but the incident has shaken up the community. In the hours after the shooting, the school worked to reunite 1,1000 students with parents and guardians. This was frustrating for parents who wanted to be with their children as soon as possible.

The school called name after name over the loudspeaker until finally each student was accounted for and returned home safely. Yet some parents remain very concerned. Tomekia Griffin was relieved to learn that her 15-year-old son was safe. However, she also told sources that she worried about rising gun violence. “I’m going to see if I can sign him up for virtual,” said Griffin. Online resources will be available for students going forward.

Only three days into the new school year, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will close for the rest of the week. An upcoming home football game was also moved to the rival school’s field. Students and teachers will be able to receive counseling.

