‘I could have had a midlife crisis’: Ed Balls on cooking and life after politics

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Balls is unhappy about the mess. They say you can judge a cook by how he cleans and Britain’s one-time education minister, shadow chancellor of the exchequer and most popular Gangnam Style tribute act is surrounded by broken shells, tiramisu, pasta sauce, soup and – to his mind most offensively – runny custard in a hard pastry base. There are Le Creusets and frying pans and bowls and sieves, the detritus of any self-respecting cookery photoshoot.

Ed Balls
Keir Starmer
Ed Miliband
Peter Mandelson
Yvette Cooper
