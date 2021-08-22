Cancel
Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Norton; Rawlins Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Norton, northeastern Rawlins, northern Decatur, Red Willow and southeastern Hitchcock Counties through 545 AM CDT At 454 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Trenton to 4 miles southeast of Ludell. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Herndon around 510 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Culbertson, McCook and Danbury. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

