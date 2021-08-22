Bill Bissett: WV needs northern and southern congressional districts

Anyone who cares about West Virginia should pay close attention to our upcoming congressional redistricting, where the Mountain State will go from three members of the United States House of Representatives to two. In addition to the dire concern regarding the reason for this reduction — the loss of population in my home state, which must continue to be addressed by all of us — the immediate question of how we will split West Virginia into two congressional districts is a question that has been on my mind since this upcoming change was announced.