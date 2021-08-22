Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Bill Bissett: WV needs northern and southern congressional districts

Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Anyone who cares about West Virginia should pay close attention to our upcoming congressional redistricting, where the Mountain State will go from three members of the United States House of Representatives to two. In addition to the dire concern regarding the reason for this reduction — the loss of population in my home state, which must continue to be addressed by all of us — the immediate question of how we will split West Virginia into two congressional districts is a question that has been on my mind since this upcoming change was announced.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Charleston, WV
Government
Huntington, WV
Government
City
Washington, WV
City
Martinsburg, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Bissett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern West Virginia#Legislature#Congressional Districts#Economy#West Virginians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy