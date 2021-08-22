Lee Wolverton: WV needs to replicate a Montana city's success
Here’s a place to go: Billings, Montana. Don’t ask me why. I’ve never been. Ask all the people going there. They’re streaming in from everywhere, from the Left Coast (California and Washington), the By God heartland (Kentucky and Texas) and points elsewhere and in between. That has propelled Billings to the top of the Emerging Housing Markets Index, produced by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com.www.herald-dispatch.com
