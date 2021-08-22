Cancel
Cell Phones

A Peloton rowing machine gets mentioned in hidden Android app code

By David Nield
TechRadar
TechRadar
 6 days ago
It's long been rumored that a Peloton rower would be the next device in the series from the premium fitness brand – following the bike and the treadmill – and hidden code inside Peloton's Android app would seem to confirm that such a piece of equipment is indeed on the way.

