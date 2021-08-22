Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD bears suppress bulls back to $70 after testing the $80 mark

By Richard Adrian
cryptopolitan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Solana price analysis is bearish after a drastic 5.39 percent drop. SOL/USD traded within a daily range of $73.5 – $75.7. Today’s Solana price analysis is bearish after a drastic 5.39 percent retracement overnight to the $74.751 price mark. Solana got rejected at the intraday high of $75.76, as the bulls consolidated momentum for their $100 upper target. We are expecting a slight downswing to the $70 mark, where buyers hope to accumulate more volumes and consolidate strongly. Meanwhile, the buyers will strongly defend the $70 region and counter any bearish weaknesses that could pull the price towards the prior-August all-time high at $58.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Usd#Solana Price Analysis#Sol Usd#Decentralized Exchanges#Bitcoin Futures#Nft Marketplace#Cryptopolitan Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin cash price analysis: BCH bulls climb Mt. $630 to scale new heights

The latest BCH/USD updates shows an uprising bullish trend. The Bitcoin cash price analysis shows bulls have taken the price to $625 today. Resistance level at $631 is soon to be crossed. The latest Bitcoin cash price analysis is showing an increasing bullish momentum. The price levels have significantly increased,...
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Solana Makes New All-Time High as Price Breaks $90 Mark

Solana (SOL) has achieved its latest all-time high with some impressive growth in the last 24 hours. The token, currently ranked the 10th most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, shooting over the $89 threshold in the late morning of August 28. At time of press, SOL was worth $89.93, according to data.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC rallies from $46,500, set to break $50,000 over the weekend?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today. BTC/USD rallied over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin set another higher low at $46,500. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today as the market has set a new higher low around $46,500 and has since started to rally back to the $50,000 major resistance. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to break above the $50,000 mark later this weekend and look to reach the next target at $53,000 early next week.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Bearish market force Dogecoin into short term downswing to $0.26

Dogecoin price analysis is trading bearishly on the daily chart. DOGE/USD traded within a tight daily range of $0.2650 – $0.2751. Dogecoin price analysis is trading bearishly on the daily chart with long red candlesticks that saw the meme coin retrace 1.42 percent lower from yesterday’s price. The DOGE/USD pair fell from the $0.30 support earlier on, and the bears hae continued pulling the price downwards towards the $0.26 support.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Coin98 price analysis: C98 surges to $6.5, more upside ahead?

Yesterday’s Coin98 price analysis chart was bearish in the last minutes. In the opening of today’s price analysis chart, the Bollinger bands were wide, suggesting a more volatile market. The general cryptocurrency market is bullish, as the heat map suggests. Coin98 price analysis: General price overview. Yesterday’s Coin98 price analysis...
Stocksambcrypto.com

XRP, Chainlink, Stellar Price Analysis: 28 August

The altcoin market flashed gains since the last 24 hours, but also signaled at potential price pullbacks. XRP gained 5.9% but buying strength dipped despite the gain. Chainlink recorded a 4.3% increase, while pointing towards possible rangebound movement. Lastly, Stellar could experience a sell-off even though it logged a 4.6% gain.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH slowly retests $3,300, a breakout to follow?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today. ETH/USD rallied yesterday. $3,300 resistance retested overnight. Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as the market has rallied over the past 24 hours back to the $3,300 resistance after establishing a higher low around $3,100. Therefore, we expect bullish momentum to follow later today, leading ETH/USD to a breakout above $3,300 resistance.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Price analysis 8/27: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, DOGE, DOT, SOL, UNI, LUNA

Asset managers and companies currently hold over 6% of Bitcoin’s (BTC) circulating supply, according to Buy Bitcoin Worldwide. A breakdown of the data shows Bitcoin fund issuers and asset managers hold about 4% of Bitcoin’s supply, public companies account for nearly 1% and private companies own roughly 0.83% of the cryptocurrency’s supply.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls attack 50-SMA on the way to 1.2700

USD/CAD retreats from intraday top, edges higher of late. 50% Fibonacci retracement joins 50-SMA to challenge bulls. MACD conditions, sustained trading beyond 1.2585 support confluence keeps buyers hopeful. USD/CAD buyers take a breather around 1.2685 during early Friday. The Loonie pair refreshes four-day high earlier in Asia but failed to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need 0.7300 breakout for re-entry

AUD/USD stays depressed despite licking its wounds of late. 100-SMA, seven-week-old descending trend line challenge immediate recovery, RSI retreat keeps sellers hopeful as well. AUD/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses, the first in four days, around 0.7240-45 during a lackluster Asian session on Friday. The Aussie pair’s losses on Thursday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy