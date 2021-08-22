Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD bears suppress bulls back to $70 after testing the $80 mark

Today’s Solana price analysis is bearish after a drastic 5.39 percent drop. SOL/USD traded within a daily range of $73.5 – $75.7. Today’s Solana price analysis is bearish after a drastic 5.39 percent retracement overnight to the $74.751 price mark. Solana got rejected at the intraday high of $75.76, as the bulls consolidated momentum for their $100 upper target. We are expecting a slight downswing to the $70 mark, where buyers hope to accumulate more volumes and consolidate strongly. Meanwhile, the buyers will strongly defend the $70 region and counter any bearish weaknesses that could pull the price towards the prior-August all-time high at $58.