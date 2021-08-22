Polkadot Price Analysis: Polkadot bears overturn buyers’ attempt to sustain $30
Today’s Polkadot price analysis is bearish after undergoing a 5.76 percent. DOT/USD traded within a daily range of $27.5 – $28.5. Today’s Polkadot price analysis is bearish after undergoing a 5.76 percent retracement overnight to the $27 price mark. Polkadot met rejection on the daily chart at $29.33 when bulls attempted to cross the $30 region. We are expecting to witness a breakout today if the buyers are able to defend the $26 support. Failure to sustain momentum might result in a downswing towards this week’s swing high at $23.www.cryptopolitan.com
