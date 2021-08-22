Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Polkadot Price Analysis: Polkadot bears overturn buyers’ attempt to sustain $30

By Richard Adrian
cryptopolitan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Polkadot price analysis is bearish after undergoing a 5.76 percent. DOT/USD traded within a daily range of $27.5 – $28.5. Today’s Polkadot price analysis is bearish after undergoing a 5.76 percent retracement overnight to the $27 price mark. Polkadot met rejection on the daily chart at $29.33 when bulls attempted to cross the $30 region. We are expecting to witness a breakout today if the buyers are able to defend the $26 support. Failure to sustain momentum might result in a downswing towards this week’s swing high at $23.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Bears#Price Action#Dot Usd#Altcoin#Decentralized Exchanges#Bitcoin Futures#Nft Marketplace#Cryptopolitan Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stockscoinidol.com

Polkadot Hovers above $24 Support as It Poises for Upward Move

After an impressive rally, Polkadot (DOT) drops to 21-day SMA support and continues its upward move. The 21-day SMA line is an important support for the price of DOT, as it tends to rise above the moving averages. In other words, DOT /USD has fallen back to support above $24.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Bearish market force Dogecoin into short term downswing to $0.26

Dogecoin price analysis is trading bearishly on the daily chart. DOGE/USD traded within a tight daily range of $0.2650 – $0.2751. Dogecoin price analysis is trading bearishly on the daily chart with long red candlesticks that saw the meme coin retrace 1.42 percent lower from yesterday’s price. The DOGE/USD pair fell from the $0.30 support earlier on, and the bears hae continued pulling the price downwards towards the $0.26 support.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC rallies from $46,500, set to break $50,000 over the weekend?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today. BTC/USD rallied over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin set another higher low at $46,500. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today as the market has set a new higher low around $46,500 and has since started to rally back to the $50,000 major resistance. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to break above the $50,000 mark later this weekend and look to reach the next target at $53,000 early next week.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Coin98 price analysis: C98 surges to $6.5, more upside ahead?

Yesterday’s Coin98 price analysis chart was bearish in the last minutes. In the opening of today’s price analysis chart, the Bollinger bands were wide, suggesting a more volatile market. The general cryptocurrency market is bullish, as the heat map suggests. Coin98 price analysis: General price overview. Yesterday’s Coin98 price analysis...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH slowly retests $3,300, a breakout to follow?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish for today. ETH/USD rallied yesterday. $3,300 resistance retested overnight. Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as the market has rallied over the past 24 hours back to the $3,300 resistance after establishing a higher low around $3,100. Therefore, we expect bullish momentum to follow later today, leading ETH/USD to a breakout above $3,300 resistance.
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

FIL Price ‌Analysis:‌ Filecoin Price Trying to Sustain Above 20 & 50-DMA

Filecoin price at the monthly chart is now trading just above the major daily moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines while trying to sustain above it. The crypto asset at the chart is struggling to sustain above all vital moving averages, and volume activity is also recorded near the average volume line.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Buyers again aim for 100-DMA breakout

EUR/GBP extends the previous day’s recovery moves, refreshes intraday high. Sustained trading beyond 50-DMA, fortnight-old support line favor buyers. EUR/GBP takes the bids near 0.8585, up 0.06% intraday, amid the Asian session on Friday. The cross-currency pair jumped the most in a week the previous day after 50-DMA and an ascending trend line from August 12 pushed back the bears.
Stocksambcrypto.com

A price reversal for EOS will depend on buyers doing this

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. EOS has had to endure strong bouts of selling pressure over the past two weeks, each triggering a 19% sell-off. The most recent fall saw the price disregard a bottom sloping trendline that extended from its July lows. This put the market in danger of a potential bearish trend switch.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT breaks below $24.5, sets another lower low at $23.5

Polkadot price analysis is bullish for today. DOT/USD saw further downside yesterday. DOT currently retraces some of the loss. Polkadot price analysis is bullish for today as the market has set another lower low and currently regains yesterday`s loss. Therefore, we expect DOT/USD to see further upside today. The cryptocurrency...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC retraces back to $165, set to slowly reverse today?

Litecoin price analysis is bullish for today. LTC/USD continued consolidating above $165 overnight. Litecoin is ready for a reversal. Litecoin price analysis is bullish today as the market has consolidated around the $165 support overnight after a substantial decline earlier this week. Therefore, we assume LTC/USD will reverse over the next 24 hours and look to regain some of the loss.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP struggling to stay above $1.05

Ripple price analysis reveals a hard struggle to stay above $1.05. Strong support is currently found at the $1.05 mark. Strong resistance is currently found at the $1.10 mark. Ripple price analysis reveals that the altcoin is struggling to stay afloat above the $1.05 mark. In the past 24-hours alone, the coin has seen quite a few dips but managed to stay above the $1.05 psychological barrier. Ripple is also following the market precedent set by the king Bitcoin and the queen Ethereum. At the time of writing, Ripple’s price stands at the $1.07 mark.
Commodities & Futurecryptopolitan.com

Ethereum price analysis: ETH breaking out of bearish streak

Ethereum price analysis reveals that the cryptocurrency is breaking free from bears. Strong support is currently found at the $3,050 mark. Strong resistance is currently found at the $3,150 mark. The Ethereum price analysis reveals that the queen is following the king very closely for the past few days, and...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA retraces to $2.55, swift reversal to follow?

Cardano price analysis is bullish for today. ADA/USD continued to retrace overnight. Support was found at $2.55 earlier today. Cardano price analysis is bullish for today as the market retraced to the $2.55 support overnight and currently rejects further downside. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to reverse later today and look to regain some of the loss seen earlier this week.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Uniswap price analysis: Subtle shift in the trends, UNI rises to $26.1

The price levels are showing a slight recovery after a bearish momentum. Uniswap price analysis shows, value has increased up to $26 in the last hour. Price is soon to break past the resistance present at $26. The Uniswap price analysis is showcasing a small comeback from the bullish side...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears lookout for critical support near 0.6950

NZD/USD discards the previous upside momentum and trades lower on Thursday. Additional losses for the pair if price decisively breaks 0.6950. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a neutral bias. NZD/USD edges down on Thursday in the Asian trading hour. The pair opened higher but failed to sustain...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL sets another lower high at $74, further downside today?

Solana price analysis is bearish for today. SOL/USD set a lower high overnight. Solana targets the $58 support next. Solana price analysis is bearish for today as the market set another lower high overnight and currently starts to move lower again. Therefore, we expect SOL/USD to reach further downside later today and target the $58 mark next.

Comments / 0

Community Policy