Polkadot Price Analysis: Polkadot bears overturn buyers’ attempt to sustain $30

Ripple price analysis reveals a hard struggle to stay above $1.05. Strong support is currently found at the $1.05 mark. Strong resistance is currently found at the $1.10 mark. Ripple price analysis reveals that the altcoin is struggling to stay afloat above the $1.05 mark. In the past 24-hours alone, the coin has seen quite a few dips but managed to stay above the $1.05 psychological barrier. Ripple is also following the market precedent set by the king Bitcoin and the queen Ethereum. At the time of writing, Ripple’s price stands at the $1.07 mark.