It has been over five months since the Hill riot. Still, no substantive changes have been made to prevent future riots nor to improve the environment for the Hill’s residents. However, from the Council Special Session on July 13, I learned of a “New Discrete Task” titled “University Hill Quality of Life Project.” The project description is: “Through a collaborative partnership, the City will collect and analyze data, research best practices, and plan enforcement and education programs to determine and implement a productive path forward.”