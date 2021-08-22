Cancel
Nigel Slater’s recipes for pickled figs and baked sardines

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA winning way with short-season figs, and a crunchy, herby, baked fish treat. This is the most extraordinary summer I can remember. The day on which monsoon-style rains smashed my tomato plants to rags was followed by one so hot and dry I could barely find the energy to toss a salad. This is the future I guess, when those of us who like to cook not only seasonally but also for the weather will be kept on their toes. (Last week we went from eating tomato salad in the garden to wanting pie and mashed potatoes by the fire in the space of 24 hours.) I am getting used to planning no further ahead than my next meal. A certain spontaneity is required if we are to cook in tune with this crazy, unpredictable weather.

