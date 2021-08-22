Cancel
Penn State Berks Takes First Place in the Anthem AI Hackathon

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData Lions develops app to help identify risk factors for opioid abuse. The Penn State Berks Data Lions team recently took first place in the Anthem AI ‘Substance Use Disorder and Whole Health of the Person’ Hackathon, a competition to identify risk factors related to substance use, and conditions indicative of underlying substance abuse. The team took the $10,000 grand prize for their app, which gives providers and patients the information they need to make decisions rooted in prevention.

