Baltimore Orioles Fans Try To Dance The Pain AwayKeith Allison - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. One of the great things about baseball is that because there are so many games, even the bad teams still win a lot of them. A team can be absolutely dreadful and still end up with around 50 or 60 victories, which is a lot of wins! Especially compared to other sports, where the worst NFL teams might win only one or two games (if any), while the worst NBA and NHL teams are lucky to win 20. Football teams can go months without winning games, but thankfully that doesn’t happen in baseball.