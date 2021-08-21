Cancel
Perry, OH

Remembering a fallen Marine

Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERRY TWP. – One of Kathy Patron's wishes was for people to remember her son — U.S. Marines Sgt. Daniel J. Patron was killed in action 10 years ago in Afghanistan. On Saturday morning, in front of his alma mater, Perry High School, about 200 men, women and children attended a memorial service. It was the same place a picnic was held on the Memorial Day after Patron's death, an event that ultimately gave birth to Operation Flags of Freedom.

