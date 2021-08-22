Cancel
Call for nominations for exceptional community volunteers from the East Milton Neighborhood Association

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall for nominations for exceptional community volunteers from the East Milton Neighborhood Association. East Milton Neighborhood Association Most Prestigious Volunteer Award. The East Milton Neighborhood Association is seeking nominations for the 2021 M. Joseph Manning Award for Community Service — the Association’s prestigious volunteer award for community service. For a...

