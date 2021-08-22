Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeland, FL

YOUR GOOD NEWS

The Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 20th annual Lakeland Kiwanis Club Stuff The Bus event was held Aug. 4 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. Event organizer and Kiwanis International Children’s Fund Trustee Matthew Cantrall; board of directors member Ricky Reynolds; club president Jackye Maxey; and more than 100 volunteers distributed school supplies to 28 Lakeland elementary schools. Lakeland Kiwanis Club raised $80,000 for school supplies this year. Now in its 20th year, the event is nearing $1 million dollars raised in school supplies.

www.theledger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#S Club#Charity#The Rp Funding Center#Polk County Sheriff#Good News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy