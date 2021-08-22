YOUR GOOD NEWS
The 20th annual Lakeland Kiwanis Club Stuff The Bus event was held Aug. 4 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. Event organizer and Kiwanis International Children’s Fund Trustee Matthew Cantrall; board of directors member Ricky Reynolds; club president Jackye Maxey; and more than 100 volunteers distributed school supplies to 28 Lakeland elementary schools. Lakeland Kiwanis Club raised $80,000 for school supplies this year. Now in its 20th year, the event is nearing $1 million dollars raised in school supplies.www.theledger.com
Comments / 0