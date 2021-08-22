Hurricane Local Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London This product covers Southeast New York, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut **HENRI SLOWS DOWN OVER SOUTHWESTERN RHODE ISLAND** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Storm Surge Warning has been cancelled for Bronx, Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Northwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven, Southern New London, and Southern Westchester * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern Nassau, Northern New Haven, Northern New London, Northern Westchester, Northwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern Nassau, Southern New Haven, Southern New London, Southern Westchester, and Southwest Suffolk * STORM INFORMATION: - About 120 miles east-northeast of New York City NY or about 20 miles north of Montauk Point NY - 41.4N 71.8W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 2 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Henri was located 5 miles north of Westerly Rhode Island, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and was moving toward the northwest at 9 mph. The storm continues to weaken, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The main threat from Henri is now heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding. The wind threat, storm surge threat, and tornado threats continue to rapidly diminish. The threat of very rough seas, high surf, and and dangerous rip currents continues at the ocean beaches. Widespread rainfall of 3 to 6 inches is forecast in the path of Henri with localized higher amounts possible. The highest amounts are forecast to occur across the lower Hudson Valley western Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, and possibly into New York City. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from flooding rain are still unfolding across Southeast New York, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - In hilly terrain, destructive runoff may run quickly downhill and increase susceptibility to rockslides. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * SURGE: Only minor impacts at most are are anticipated at this time across coastal Southeast New York, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: High surf, dangerous rip currents, beach flooding, dune erosion, and localized overwashes are all possible at the ocean beaches, especially across eastern Suffolk County. * WIND: Potential limited wind impacts continue, mainly across southern Connecticut and along exposed coastal locations of Long Island. If realized, these impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly in heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across Southeast New York, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open. If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. Let others know where you are going prior to departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car. Avoid distracted driving and follow designated evacuation routes. Seek traffic information on roadway signs, on the radio, and from official sources. Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: If your location is prone to flooding, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If flash flood warnings are issued for your area be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery powered radio and flashlight handy. Keep your smart phone charged and in power saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and checkins. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see http://ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see http://getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see http://redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in New York NY around 5 PM EDT.