Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-22 06:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier Patchy dense fog has caused visibilities to drop below a quarter of a mile in some locations. If driving, leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you, and use your low beams. Fog should rapidly decrease in coverage by 10 AM.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0