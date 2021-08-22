Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Honoring the fallen: Their war was our war, their sacrifices were ours and it was not a waste

beaconjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we have no loved ones in the military, one of the most patriotic things we can do is to get to know families who do. I learned this the hard way. In the first decade of the Afghanistan War, I attended a Memorial Day service honoring Ohio veterans. One of the young servicemen was a friend’s son who had just completed his second tour of duty. He was a reserved man who never sought the limelight, and so he reluctantly stepped forward when called.

www.beaconjournal.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connie Schultz
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan War#Vietnam War#Forever War#American#Afghans#Pentagon#Infantryman#Gold Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Army
Related
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...
MilitaryNew York Post

Widow of first American killed in Afghanistan war slams Joe Biden

The widow of the first US casualty of the Afghanistan war is slamming President Biden’s “defiant stance,” with the evacuations in Kabul marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands of Americans and allies try to flee the Taliban. Ex-CIA officer Shannon Spann, whose CIA agent husband, Mike Spann,...
MilitaryPosted by
Shore News Network

Father of fallen Marine in Kabul: Be afraid of our leadership

A Marine who was killed in Thursday’s terrorist attacks in Kabul has been identified as a 20-year-old man from St. Louis, his father told local affiliate KMOX. Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz is one of 13 marines who lost their lives in Thursday’s ISIS-K terror attacks at Kabul airport, his father Mark confirmed to St. Louis’ KMOX Friday. Schmitz was notified early Friday morning that his son had died.
MilitaryArmy Times

Dog tag memorial honors fallen Global War on Terror troops

As the United States draws close to the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, one organization is working to memorialize fallen troops from the Global War on Terror. Veterans and Athletes United (VAU), a veteran-run nonprofit that supports disabled veterans through adaptive sports and recreation, completed the memorial...
Congress & Courtsmynews13.com

Rep. Waltz to Afghanistan War heroes: ’Their sacrifice was not in vain’

WASHINGTON — The first former member of the U.S. Green Berets elected to Congress is speaking out against the removal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Republican Michael Waltz of Central Florida served two combat tours in Afghanistan. As he reflects on his service after 20 years of conflict and uncertainty, his worst fears are becoming a reality.
MilitaryBoston Globe

Our service was wasted

US soldiers don’t pick their wars. We sign on the dotted line when we join up and that’s really the end of our say in the matter. There is no illusion that we have any control over how our service will be used or what might happen during it. Unspoken in that is a trust, a hope perhaps, that the country will value the service and sacrifice we freely offer.
MilitaryPosted by
NJ.com

Don’t erase our sacrifice; retake Bagram airfield | Opinion

On September 11th, former Marine officer Mike Spann watched as planes tore into the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Weeks later, the CIA paramilitary officer had been dropped into Afghanistan to avenge the deaths of American citizens and prevent future terrorist attacks. On Nov. 25, 2001, Mike became the first...

Comments / 2

Community Policy