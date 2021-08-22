Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Qatar sets Oct. 2 for first legislative elections

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sJEk_0bZJbqNR00
Night scene of the skyline of Doha with towers are seen at Al Dafna Area in Doha, Qatar, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon/File Photo

DUBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Qatar's first legislative polls for two-thirds of the advisory Shura Council will be held on Oct. 2, according to a decree issued by the ruling emir on Sunday and published by his office.

Qataris will elect 30 members of the 45-seat body while Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will continue to appoint the remaining 15 members.

The Council will have legislative authority and approve general state policies and the budget. It will also exercise control over the executive, except for bodies setting defence, security, economic and investment policy.

Kuwait is currently the only Gulf monarchy to give substantial powers to an elected parliament, which can block laws and question ministers, though ultimate decision-making rests with the ruler as in neighbouring states.

Qatar, a small but wealthy gas producer which already holds municipal polls, bans political parties like other Gulf Arab countries.

The October polls have sparked some debate on electoral inclusion after some members of a tribe found themselves ineligible to vote under a law restricting voting to Qataris whose family was present in Qatar before 1930. read more

The electoral law, based on a constitution approved in a 2003 referendum, could be reviewed by a new Shura Council.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

171K+
Followers
198K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuwait#Shura Council#Qataris#The Council#Gulf Arab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Dubai
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
Middle EastKEYT

Qatar to hold first-ever advisory Shura Council vote Oct 2

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar has announced Oct. 2 as its date for the country’s first election to vote for members of its top advisory panel, known as the Shura Council. The date was announced Sunday by royal decree. The Shura Council election aims to give the country’s citizens more say on how their hereditary emirate is governed. The election allows Qataris to choose 30 members of the country’s 45-seat Shura Council, which are now all picked by Qatar’s ruling elite. The council has no substantive legislative power but advises the emir on policies. It is not immediately known how many Qataris are eligible to vote.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Two Blows America Is Dealing to the Taliban

Imagine how the scene at the Kabul airport looked to the suicide bomber in the last seconds before he committed his act of murder yesterday: thousands of men, women, and children queuing and jostling in desperate escape from the coming Taliban regime. These were not randomly selected men, women, and children either. These were people with technical skills: medicine, computers, electrical engineering. These were people who spoke foreign languages. These were people who could navigate the modern world and its complex demands. These were people who could do work that could fetch dollars and euros and yen and rupees from the world outside Afghanistan.
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
Militarydallassun.com

Saudis Sign Military Cooperation Agreement With Russia

Saudi Arabia and Russia have signed a military cooperation agreement at an arms expo outside Moscow. Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman announced on Twitter on August 24 that he signed the agreement with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin "aimed at developing joint military cooperation between the two countries."
MilitaryUS News and World Report

China Says U.S. Army Must Be Held Accountable for Afghanistan Actions

GENEVA (Reuters) - China's envoy to the U.N. in Geneva said on Tuesday that the U.S. army and the militaries of other coalition partners should be held accountable for alleged rights violations they committed in Afghanistan. "The US, UK, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for the violation...
MotorsportsBBC

Formula 1 set for Qatar race in revised calendar

Formula 1 has cut its schedule to 22 races this season as a result of complications over the pandemic. A revised calendar has a vacant slot on 21 November that will be filled by the first Qatar Grand Prix. Qatar, which will be confirmed when the deal is finalised, will...
Foreign PolicyBBC

How Afghanistan rattled Asia and emboldened China

Like many across the world, millions in Asia have been shocked by the scenes of desperation coming out of Afghanistan - with some asking if America can still be trusted. On Sunday evening - just a week after the Afghan capital Kabul fell to the Taliban - US vice-president Kamala Harris landed in Singapore for the start of a whirlwind Asian tour.
Presidential ElectionBirmingham Star

Kyrgyz President Signs Bill On Changes To Electoral Law

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed into law a series of changes to the country's electoral laws that include a reduction in the number of parliamentarians, the president's press service announced on August 27. The changes were included in a nationwide referendum on constitutional amendments that were approved...
Politicsthewestsidegazette.com

We Have Strong National Position On Afghanistan: India’s External Affairs Minister

NEW DELHI — Subrahmanyam Jaisankar, India’s Minister for External Affairs, said that including the government, all the political parties have a “strong national position” on developments concerning Afghanistan, and the Centre has approached this current situation in the “spirit of national unity.”. “The message which we all want to give...

Comments / 0

Community Policy