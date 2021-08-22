Beer, fish, music and salt: 4 unique spa experiences to try

Central Florida Explorer Patrick Connolly checks out the Beer Spa, which offers beer tasting and spa experiences with soaking in wooden tubs on International Drive in Orlando on Friday, July 30, 2021. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel

I feel like a changed man. It’s not a spiritual or psychological transformation I’ve undergone, but my body feels amazing.

That’s the result of a spa day or rather, several spa trips, to find unique experiences for self-care in Central Florida. The journey had me sitting in a wooden tub with a beer soak, dipping my feet into a tank of Garra fish, enjoying a musical massage immersion and trying salt therapy.

Especially amid the stresses caused by a global pandemic, most people could benefit from the opportunity to relax and unwind with a spa treatment.

“With all the pressures that we have going on, especially with COVID and everything, it’s very important that you release that stress,” said Henry Oliver III, spa director at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

Here are several unique spa experiences to seek out in Central Florida.

>>> Beer Spa <<<

Because self-care is for everyone, spas shouldn’t be thought of as inherently feminine destinations. But for any men who are sheepish about seeking out a spa day, the Beer Spa takes the edge off.

“It’s a great experience for somebody that’s not necessarily a spa person — they can actually come here and enjoy this and still be relaxed,” said Barbara Corzo, who owns Florida’s first beer spa. “We will hear a wife saying, ‘This is the only way I could bring my husband to a spa.’”

The experience can appeal to couples, friends or craft beer enthusiasts looking to unwind. Corzo first got the idea for the concept while traveling in Europe.

“We visited Prague about three years ago and we went to a beer spa,” she said. “It was so great and amazing that when we stepped out, I was like, ‘This is coming to Orlando.’”

The I-Drive venue has been in soft opening mode since June and has already welcomed dozens of customers for beer-soak treatments. Wooden tubs (complete with jets) are filled with beer ingredients such as hops, which can help with skin care.

Private rooms also feature a bathroom, an infrared sauna, a bed of hay for lounging, speakers for music and best of all: beer taps and snacks within reach of the tubs, complimentary with each 60-minute session. The beer comes from Florida breweries; wine is also available.

➤ Address: 11787 International Drive, Suite 106 in Orlando

➤ Price: $129-$299

➤ More information: 407-778-1772 or mybeerspa.com

>>> Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach <<<

For a brand such as the Hard Rock, luxury and theming are key. Music is intertwined into everything associated with the international company of restaurants, venues, casinos and hotels.

The Rock Spa and Salon at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach is no exception. Treatments and packages receive clever names such as “Smooth Operator,” “Your Body Is a Wonderland” and “Synchronicity.”

The latter is what I experienced in the spa’s Rhythm and Motion room, where speakers built into and above the massage table enhance the experience with a musical immersion. Select from several playlists and slip away as a massage therapist works in sync with the soundtrack.

“You not only hear the music, but you feel the music because the bass vibrations from the subwoofers come through the table. You won’t find it anywhere else except in Rock Spas,” said Oliver, the spa director.

Other spa experiences are tailored toward skin care, nail care and hair services. Select packages are designed for couples, girlfriends or small groups. The range of offerings even earned the hotel an award for the 2020 “Best Unique Experience Spa,” bestowed by the World Luxury Spa Awards.

Amid the return of tourists to Florida, Oliver said he’s seen record business in previous months.

“To say that we have been busy this year would be an understatement … May, we had a record month here at the spa. June, I came close. July was another record month,” he said. “People are treating themselves. They’re taking the vacations; they’re getting the spa treatments.”

➤ Address: 918 N. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach

➤ Price: $65-$390

➤ More information: 386-947-7366 or hardrockhotels.com

>>> Garra Spa <<<

Tucked within The Florida Mall, the Garra Spa can help shoppers get off their feet for half an hour while fish go to work. Visitors dip their feet into a tank with dozens of Garra rufa fish, which help to cleanse dead skin.

“Most people have never seen a fish spa before. You usually see them on TV or in Europe and in Asian countries,” said Sorymer Lopez, one of the Orlando location’s owners. “It’s a unique experience. It’s something different that you don’t see a lot and that’s why people are intrigued by it.”

Though some states have banned the use of fish spas due to health or ethical concerns, Garra Spas go to great lengths to assure visitors of the procedure’s safety. Each tank has a filtration system and the business reserves the right to turn away customers with open wounds or infections.

Even if the health benefits are largely unproven, the Garra rufa fish provide a novel experience, feeling like small bubbles all around the feet. The spa also offers an ionic foot bath meant to remove toxins from the body.

➤ Address: 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Unit 1202B in Orlando

➤ Price: $15-$81

➤ More information: 321-800-6772 or garraspas.com

>>> The Salt Room <<<

When I step into a room with salt-coated walls and floors, it almost looks like I’m entering a snowy chamber — a comforting thought during Florida’s sweltering summer.

But it’s actually about room temperature in one of these specially designed spaces within The Salt Room on Orlando’s Mills Avenue. The goal is to recreate the supposed health benefits of salt caves first unearthed by a Polish physician in the 1840s.

“They wound up making resorts and spas inside of the salt caves, where people would actually stay for a couple of weeks at a time to improve their respiratory health,” said Nora Malone, director of The Salt Room. “We’re able to put out higher concentrations of salt. So, that’s why you get the benefits in 45 minutes instead of having to stay in there for two weeks.”

Compared to other spas simply meant for relaxation, The Salt Room has specific wellness and medicinal benefits in mind. People with allergies, sinus problems, COPD, asthma, eczema and other conditions seek out salt room sessions to help relieve symptoms.

“Salt therapy is not going to cure you of those issues, but it does help with symptomatic relief,” Malone said. “Think of all those home remedies that your grandma used to do like saline rinses, gargling salt water and everything like that.”

The fresh salt particles, which are blown through the room, are meant to land on mucous membranes in the sinuses and draw moisture from the body to help relieve congestion.

Other treatments available at the Orlando facility include acupuncture, massages, colon hydrotherapy and sauna sessions. The Salt Room also offers a membership program for regular salt therapy sessions and other services.

“Stress is a very big deal and it can do a lot of things to your body,” Malone said. “When you’re not taking care of yourself, your body starts to fall apart. I think self-care is extremely important.”

➤ Address: 508 N Mills Ave., Suite C in Orlando

➤ Price: $45-$200

➤ More information: 407-965-3065 or saltroomorlando.com

Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .