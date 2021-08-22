McKenzie Milton’s orthopedic surgeon details the FSU QB’s long road back to football

FSU quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) scrambles during the FSU Garnet & Gold Spring Game at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on April 10, 2021. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

McKenzie Milton’s long-awaited return to the football field is nearly three long, arduous years in the making.

Few people understand the pain and sacrifice the Florida State quarterback has endured since suffering a catastrophic knee injury on that fateful Friday on Nov. 23, 2018, at Raymond James Stadium. But if anyone can, it’s Bruce Levy.

Levy is one of the top orthopedic surgeons in the country, working at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for the past 14 years. And throughout his 22 years, he’s never seen an injury like the one Milton suffered.

According to Levy, Milton suffered a knee dislocation where the thigh bone and the lower leg bone were completely dislocated. He also tore ligaments in that knee as well as some tendons and damaged the main artery that feeds blood to the leg.

“He was fortunate that he had an outstanding medical team on the sidelines with Dr. Mike Jablonski, the team doctor, and the athletic trainer Mary Vander Heiden that were able to assess him, reduce the knee on the field, check pulses, see that there were no pulses emergently, transport him to the hospital,” said Levy.

Levy became involved with Milton’s case on the behest of Jablonski, who took part in a knee surgical course offered by the orthopedic surgeon several years earlier. Part of the session featured a live demonstration of the two ligaments that Milton later tore.

“Initially, he just wanted me as a consultant, to just like bounce things off,” said Levy. “But with the complexity of the situation with the nerve and the vessel and all the damage to the knee, he asked me if I would be kind enough to take over his care.”

About six weeks after suffering his gruesome injury, Milton was at the Mayo Clinic preparing for a series of grueling surgeries to reconstruct his knee. Levy arranged three surgical teams: one to handle the vascular side of things, one to repair the ligaments and then one team to reconstruct Milton’s, including repairing nerve damage.

For more than seven hours, Levy and his surgical teams worked tirelessly on the right knee of Milton.

Surgeons crafted a vein graft to create a new artery to provide blood flow to the leg using a piece of vein from the other side. Then the surgical teams were able to rebuild the ligaments around the knee joint, and then finally Levy had to reconstruct the knee.

“He had no nerve function or very little nerve function and I needed to reconstruct that whole side of the knee,” recalled Levy, who brought in a neurosurgery team to help decompress the nerve from the scar tissue from the initial surgery.

During this entire process, there was a radiology team on hand to do frequent ultrasounds on the leg to make sure the artery wasn’t clotting and there was still blood flow going to the leg.

Before the surgery, Milton asked Levy what the odds were that he could play football again.

“I had gone through all of the college and NFL databases on prior players that had dislocated their knee,” said Levy. “And there’s one or two that were able to get back to playing, but none with this specific ligament, vascular and nerve injury.”

“I said, ‘Look, my immediate goal is to get through the surgery tomorrow, and you still have your leg because if we injure the artery again, there’s the chance that you’ll still end up with an amputation. So Goal No. 1 is to safely do the operation so that you keep your leg. Goal No. 2 is to give you a limb that you can walk with that’s stable and doesn’t have pain. Anything above that is unknown and in God’s hands.”

When pressed by Milton, Levy used a familiar sports analogy.

“Imagine you’re a rookie and it’s your first at-bat in the major leagues,” said Levy. “The bases are loaded and you hit a grand slam home run. Then you do it three more times in the same game. That would be what I think are the odds of you being able to play football. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but I’m not aware of anyone that’s done it.”

Milton went to work on his rehabilitation, sharing photos and videos with Levy to document the process.

“I could not believe my eyes,” Levy said of a video he received of Milton running. “I was just completely shocked.

“He sent me a little video of him throwing a pass and I was like, ‘Could he do it?’ and this kept going on and on and on and with every clip he would send me. I thought to myself: Who am I to say it can’t happen?

“Every step along the way, he has defied the odds.”

Milton’s injury was so unique that doctors had nothing to gauge it against in terms of success. Nobody had attempted anything of this magnitude.

“Dr. Jablonski sent me a video of his leg and it just looked like a piece of wood,” said Levy. “And he said, ‘Will it ever look normal again?’ And I said, ‘With time it may.’ ... You see pictures of his legs now and you can’t even tell he had surgery. They look ... they just look normal.”

Time and time again, Milton would pass crucial physical tests that moved him closer to returning to the football field. Finally, there came the moment when he was ready.

“Every single test we have to clear an athlete back to the sport; he passed with flying colors,” Levy said. “And I no longer could say, ’You can’t do it.’ ”

But Levy had warned Milton early in the process that if he got to this point, he needed to be sure if he wanted to fully commit to returning to football.

“You have to ask yourself: Is this something that you want to do and potentially put yourself through again because if you injure it again, who’s to say you might not lose the leg?” recalled Levy. “You’ve got to dig deep and ask yourself if this is something you really want to put yourself through.

“Without hesitation, he said, ‘I told you I was going to play again and I’m going to play again.’”

Milton received clearance from Levy last August and took over as the scout-team quarterback at UCF.

“Being able to get out there and run scout team last year at UCF, being able to practice, get my feet wet, feel comfortable running, cutting, throwing, getting them live bullets at me, the defense rushing me and whatnot,” Milton said during ACC media days last month. “Just being able to do that. Those are big pillars for me, those are big steps for me.”

Milton transferred to Florida State on Dec. 3, explaining he wanted to find another team where he had the best chance to earn a starting job rather than competing with best friend and entrenched Knights starter Dillon Gabriel.

Milton spent spring camp learning the offense and acclimating himself with the Seminoles, all the way working toward a possible return to the gridiron in the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 5.

“There are so many people that helped me through this process,” Milton said during ACC media days last month. “The first one that comes to mind is Mary Vander Heiden, the head trainer at UCF; Dr. Bruce Levy, my surgeon at the Mayo Clinic. There are so many people, assistant trainers, student trainers.

“Darn near everybody got their hands on my leg at every point at UCF, even at FSU.”

Throughout the process, Milton and Levy have formed a special friendship. They’ve been together to share some of the key moments in Milton’s rehabilitation and their families have grown close as well.

“They’ve become very special,” Levy said of Milton and his family. “I mean, they’ve been able to spend some time with my family when they come in for their follow-ups. My kids are now huge McKenzie Milton fans. He sent a text wishing one of my daughters a happy birthday and she went crazy.”

When Milton takes the field at Doak Campbell Stadium against the Fighting Irish on Labor Day weekend, Levy will be there to share the moment.

“I’m very, very excited about that. I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” added Levy.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .