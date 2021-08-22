Cancel
Dauphin County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 05:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Southwestern Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 547 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lancaster, Hershey, Elizabethtown, Columbia, Lititz, Millersville, Willow Street, Mount Joy, Palmyra, Manheim, Annville, East Petersburg, Cornwall, Salunga-Landisville, Maytown, Campbelltown, Mountville, Marietta, Cleona and Rheems.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

