Rip Current Statement issued for Eastern Monmouth by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Monmouth. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Vermilion Parish, LAweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:30:00 CDT Target Area: Vermilion HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Abbeville - Intracoastal City - Kaplan * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 6 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 6 feet above ground. - PREPARE: All ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. Move to upper floors to escape rising water if necessary. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
Carter County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carter County through 445 PM MDT At 413 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Alzada, or 36 miles northwest of Belle Fourche, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alzada, Capitol and Albion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pinal, Superstition Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pinal, Superstition Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila and Pinal Counties through 515 PM MST At 449 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Top-Of-The-World, or near Superior. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Top-Of-The-World. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 229 and 238. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Fillmore County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fillmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fillmore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fillmore and northeastern Thayer Counties through 630 PM CDT At 551 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bruning, or 33 miles north of Belleville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ohiowa and Milligan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Door County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kewaunee, southern Door and northeastern Manitowoc Counties through 915 PM CDT At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Bay Shore Park to near Luxemburg to near Denmark. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Luxemburg around 840 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Kewaunee, Algoma and Two Creeks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Door County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kewaunee, southern Door and northeastern Manitowoc Counties through 915 PM CDT At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Bay Shore Park to near Luxemburg to near Denmark. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Luxemburg around 840 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Kewaunee, Algoma and Two Creeks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fillmore County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fillmore, Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fillmore; Thayer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fillmore and northeastern Thayer Counties through 630 PM CDT At 551 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bruning, or 33 miles north of Belleville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ohiowa and Milligan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 AM Sunday to 6 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Grant County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for west central Minnesota. Target Area: Grant A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Grant County through 1045 AM CDT At 948 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elbow Lake, or 24 miles south of Fergus Falls, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Elbow Lake around 950 AM CDT. Barrett around 1000 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Erdahl and Hoffman. This includes Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 71 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Edmunds County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 02:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Edmunds A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR WESTERN EDMUNDS COUNTY At 312 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roscoe, or 19 miles west of Ipswich, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Roscoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Lake County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY At 802 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Baldwin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baldwin... Chase... Idlewild Nirvana HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lake County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY At 750 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Baldwin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baldwin... Luther... Chase Nirvana... Bristol... Wolf Lake Idlewild HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Edmunds County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 02:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edmunds A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR WESTERN EDMUNDS COUNTY At 300 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bowdle, or 22 miles east of Selby, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Roscoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Edmunds County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 02:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Edmunds A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL EDMUNDS COUNTY At 324 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roscoe, or 11 miles west of Ipswich, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Roscoe. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Edmunds County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 02:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Edmunds A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL EDMUNDS COUNTY At 334 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Roscoe, or 8 miles southwest of Ipswich, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Edmunds County. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Saint Clair County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: St. Clair A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Clair County through 445 PM EDT At 343 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Capac. This storm was moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Yale around 445 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Lynn Township, Avoca, Brockway and Fargo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Walworth County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 01:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 01:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Walworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL WALWORTH COUNTY At 212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Akaska, or 10 miles southwest of Selby, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Selby and Java. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Western Mackinac, Eastern Mackinac and Beaver Island and surrounding islands Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.

