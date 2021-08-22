Florida Modeling Agency Exposed As Child Exploitation Scam

Florida State News by Ken Fulton, Crime and Justice Correspondent

A “child modeling” agency has been exposed as an international sexual child exploitation conspiracy. Its heinous web stretches from Eastern Europe to Florida, USA.

“Child Models” Exploited

Newstar Enterprise ran a so-called “child modeling” agency. The web-based company built, maintained, hosted, and operated servers for Newstar Websites both in the U.S. and abroad.

They posted more than 4.6 million sexualized images and videos of children and teens to sell through their websites. Newstar Enterprise sourced its disgusting content by recruiting boys and girls under 18 to be “child models”. Most victims came from poor backgrounds in Ukraine, Moldova, and other Eastern European countries.

These children were paraded around and photographed in sexually suggestive clothing and poses. Subscribers to the Newstar Websites originated from 101 countries around the world.

Conspiracy Generated Millions

The whole awful conspiracy generated more than $9.4 million for those behind it. Florida Man and Women Involved Kenneth Power, a Florida resident, was at the helm of the operation.

However, the only justice Power will face is in the afterlife because he died at age 58.

Tampa resident Eileen Wilowski-Merovah, 53, recently pleaded guilty to laundering money for Newstar Enterprise alongside Mary Lou Bjorkman, 58. Each woman faces twenty years for their roles in Newstar Enterprise.

Power’s widow Tatiana “Tanya” Power, 41, faces similar charges. However, she faces a possible 100 years in prison.

What punishment would fit this crime?