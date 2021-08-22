'Jeopardy': Mike Richards Taped A Week's Worth Of Episodes Before Exit – Report
Mike Richards will still appear in the upcoming season of "Jeopardy" despite his exit, a report says. Richards officially stepped down as the host of "Jeopardy" Friday after apologizing for recently unearthed offensive and sexist remarks he made on a podcast. However, prior to the announcement, the "Jeopardy" executive producer had already filmed a week's worth of episodes as host, Entertainment Weekly reported.www.ibtimes.com
