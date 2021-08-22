'Jeopardy': Mike Richards Taped A Week's Worth Of Episodes Before Exit – Report

The comedian who knows a thing or two about family feuds is now actually going to have the final say. Steve Harvey, who hosts “Celebrity Family Feud” for ABC (as well as the syndicated daytime civilian “Family Feud”), has been tapped to host a new courtroom series for the Alphabet network. With the working title “Judge Steve Harvey,” ABC has ordered 10 episodes of what it’s billing a “courtroom comedy series.” But the cases will be real: Harvey will welcome real-life people into his courtroom to rule on conflicts ranging from family disputes and sour friendships to actual small claims. “Steve...