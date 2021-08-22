Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Majority of Americans are getting the ‘Sunday scaries,’ according to report

By Danielle Sinay
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLyk5_0bZJaQjI00

Have you ever found yourself mourning the weekend before it’s even over, dreading the work week ahead once Sunday evening rolls around? If so, you’ve probably experienced a case of the “Sunday scaries” — but don’t fret, most people have — especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A recent Linkedin survey found that whopping 66 per cent of people in the United States experience the phenomenon, which can be described as severe stress and anxiety felt specifically on Sunday nights in anticipation of returning to work the next morning. The survey also concluded that the Covid-19 pandemic further aggravated the Sunday night panic, with 41 percent of participants stating that the virus had a direct — and negative — impact on their emotional state the night before returning to the office (or Zoom).

The phenomenon also seems to primarily impact the younger end of the workforce, with 78 per cent of millennials and Gen Z reporting the sensation. That said, it’s not that millennials and zoomers don’t want to work, or need to pursue another profession. Sometimes it just happens.

“The Sunday Scaries are not necessarily a sign that you need to leave your job or change careers,” Catherine Fisher, a LinkedIn Career careers expert, told Fox News.

To help combat the end-of-weekend worry, Fisher suggested implementing a pleasant Sunday night routine to better prepare for the week ahead. “A few things you can do proactively to help you feel excited to get back to work include building an action plan on Sunday night so you can hit the ground running on Monday morning or planning something to look forward to on Monday, like a virtual coffee date with a favorite colleague.”

Lastly, Fisher encouraged employees who are feeling lost or distraught to ask for support. “It’s OK to ask for help,” she reiterated. “Spend some time brainstorming challenges and possible solutions to discuss with your manager, who may be able to help things feel more manageable.”

Similarly, therapist Dr. Courtney Tracy told ABC7 that Covid has made it “difficult for Americans to determine what their Mondays are going to be like,” which is likely contributing to the widely felt Sunday sorrow. Like Fisher, Tracy suggested embracing Sunday night relaxation routines, like “meditation, slow journaling, and even perhaps a soothing Sunday playlist.”

“Sunday scaries usually feels like anxiety, restlessness and irritation, so outdoor activities, intentional movement and hanging out with friends can help that as well.”

Comments / 271

Indy100

Indy100

68K+
Followers
4K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Linkedin#Linkedin#Fox News#Abc7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
U.S. Politicsleedaily.com

Biden Administration To Announce Most Americans Will Need Corona Virus Booster

With various new variants of the coronavirus emerging, there is still so much we do not know about the efficacy of vaccines, their longevity, and the duration of protection. Scientists and researchers are actively looking into the possibility of booster shots. With the US being one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, the Biden Administration is set to Announce that most Americans will need Corona Virus Booster.
Healthkbsi23.com

Are you scared of Monday? It’s the “Sunday Scaries”!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There’s a growing trend of people dreading Monday when they start worrying about the week ahead. Sara Baker says “Everyone in my house gets bummed out about Monday.”. It’s called the “Sunday Scaries” and a LinkedIn report says the numbers are higher than ever with 66%...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Doomsday scenario can get worse for us | Letter to the editor

Based on the current rate of infection of over 150,000 new cases of COVID per day in the U.S., there will be 15 million people who will contract the disease in the next 100 days. At that rate of infection, it will take 700 days for all 85 million who have not been vaccinated to contract the disease. Which means in two years or less everyone in the United States will either be vaccinated or will have gotten COVID. And many will die unnecessarily, including school -aged children and young adults. This doomsday scenario can get worse if the infection rate increases and we reach critical mass sooner.
Mental HealthPosted by
Audacy

'Sunday scaries' are at an all-time high amid COVID-19, study finds

If you’ve ever experienced the “Sunday scaries,” you’re not alone. While there’s excitement surrounding the start of the weekend, come Sunday night, many people find themselves dreading the forthcoming day. Listen to your favorite News/Talk station now on Audacy. According to a survey conducted by LinkedIn, 66% of professionals say...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

1 in 3 Americans had COVID in 2020, according to new research

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The United States had the most reported COVID cases and deaths in the world in 2020. Just how dire was the pandemic's first year? A new study suggests that nearly one in three Americans had COVID infections in 2020, And that while the situation may improve in some ways in 2021 thanks to public health protocols and vaccinations, a combination of coronavirus variants, waning immunity from COVID vaccines or previous infections, and the pathogen's significant spread via asymptomatic or mild cases may continue to stymie a mass public health campaign.
EducationPhys.org

Evolution is now accepted by a majority of Americans

The level of public acceptance of evolution in the United States is now solidly above the halfway mark, according to a new study based on a series of national public opinion surveys conducted over the last 35 years. "From 1985 to 2010, there was a statistical dead heat between acceptance...
Travelpaddleyourownkanoo.com

Majority of Americans Support Vaccine Passports for Domestic Air Travel According to New Survey

The majority of Americans have backed restricting air travel – both international and domestic – to fully vaccinated travelers in yet another major survey by a reputable pollster. In this case, the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll of 1,729 adults between August 12-16 found that 57 per cent strongly or somewhat supported only letting fully vaccinated Americans travel by airplane.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Scientist goes viral for effortlessly debunking Covid vaccine misinformation being spread on TikTok

A scientist has gone viral for combatting another virus – misinformation surrounding the coronavirus vaccine. Posting on TikTok, Tracy, who says she is a retired college professor and holds a PhD in microbiology and immunology creates duets with people who are spreading misinformation and addresses their points in turn to show people why they are demonstrably false.
Public HealthPosted by
WBEZ

POLL: Majority Of Americans Support School Mask Mandates

As COVID-19 cases surge around the country, a majority of Americans say they support mask mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools, according to a new poll, but their views are sharply divided along political lines. About 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

10 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Right Now

In early 2021, it seemed that the bright light at the end of the tunnel was finally here. Vaccines were available and effective, and life was finally en route to get back to normal. Except, that wasn't really the case. Many are now vaccinated, but there's also a lot of people that aren't, and as dangerous COVID-19 virus mutations continue to spread, a return to normal still feels pretty far off, and frustration levels remain high. As many of us try to find a balance between living life carefully and also having a life, we're being forced to ask ourselves what of our favorite activities remain off limits, and what may be acceptable to do once again — with some careful modifications. Read on for 10 of the riskiest places to go right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

According to a poll, 59 percent of Americans support requiring teachers to get the COVID vaccine.

According to a poll, 59 percent of Americans support requiring teachers to get the COVID vaccine. According to a poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, a majority of Americans (59%) support COVID-19 vaccine regulations for teachers. They also favor vaccine mandates for students aged 12 and up who are eligible to receive the vaccine, however support is lower at 55%.
Worlddeseret.com

This country might go into lockdown because of a new COVID variant

Officials are worried “a new strain of the delta variant” could force Israel into lockdown, as the country has reached a high number of active cases compared to two months ago, according to The Jerusalem Post. Israel has been a benchmark for a vaccination with one of the highest vaccination...

Comments / 271

Community Policy