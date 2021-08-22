Majority of Americans are getting the ‘Sunday scaries,’ according to report

Have you ever found yourself mourning the weekend before it’s even over, dreading the work week ahead once Sunday evening rolls around? If so, you’ve probably experienced a case of the “Sunday scaries” — but don’t fret, most people have — especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A recent Linkedin survey found that whopping 66 per cent of people in the United States experience the phenomenon, which can be described as severe stress and anxiety felt specifically on Sunday nights in anticipation of returning to work the next morning. The survey also concluded that the Covid-19 pandemic further aggravated the Sunday night panic, with 41 percent of participants stating that the virus had a direct — and negative — impact on their emotional state the night before returning to the office (or Zoom).

The phenomenon also seems to primarily impact the younger end of the workforce, with 78 per cent of millennials and Gen Z reporting the sensation. That said, it’s not that millennials and zoomers don’t want to work, or need to pursue another profession. Sometimes it just happens.

“The Sunday Scaries are not necessarily a sign that you need to leave your job or change careers,” Catherine Fisher, a LinkedIn Career careers expert, told Fox News.

To help combat the end-of-weekend worry, Fisher suggested implementing a pleasant Sunday night routine to better prepare for the week ahead. “A few things you can do proactively to help you feel excited to get back to work include building an action plan on Sunday night so you can hit the ground running on Monday morning or planning something to look forward to on Monday, like a virtual coffee date with a favorite colleague.”

Lastly, Fisher encouraged employees who are feeling lost or distraught to ask for support. “It’s OK to ask for help,” she reiterated. “Spend some time brainstorming challenges and possible solutions to discuss with your manager, who may be able to help things feel more manageable.”

Similarly, therapist Dr. Courtney Tracy told ABC7 that Covid has made it “difficult for Americans to determine what their Mondays are going to be like,” which is likely contributing to the widely felt Sunday sorrow. Like Fisher, Tracy suggested embracing Sunday night relaxation routines, like “meditation, slow journaling, and even perhaps a soothing Sunday playlist.”

“Sunday scaries usually feels like anxiety, restlessness and irritation, so outdoor activities, intentional movement and hanging out with friends can help that as well.”