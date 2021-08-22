Cancel
Military

Honoring the fallen: Their war was our war, their sacrifices were ours and it was not a waste

Canton Repository
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we have no loved ones in the military, one of the most patriotic things we can do is to get to know families who do. I learned this the hard way. In the first decade of the Afghanistan War, I attended a Memorial Day service honoring Ohio veterans. One of the young servicemen was a friend’s son who had just completed his second tour of duty. He was a reserved man who never sought the limelight, and so he reluctantly stepped forward when called.

MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...
MilitaryNew York Post

Widow of first American killed in Afghanistan war slams Joe Biden

The widow of the first US casualty of the Afghanistan war is slamming President Biden’s “defiant stance,” with the evacuations in Kabul marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands of Americans and allies try to flee the Taliban. Ex-CIA officer Shannon Spann, whose CIA agent husband, Mike Spann,...
MilitaryPosted by
Shore News Network

Father of fallen Marine in Kabul: Be afraid of our leadership

A Marine who was killed in Thursday’s terrorist attacks in Kabul has been identified as a 20-year-old man from St. Louis, his father told local affiliate KMOX. Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz is one of 13 marines who lost their lives in Thursday’s ISIS-K terror attacks at Kabul airport, his father Mark confirmed to St. Louis’ KMOX Friday. Schmitz was notified early Friday morning that his son had died.
MilitarySFGate

Vietnam, World War II veterans recall experiences abroad

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — It’s been 53 years since Larry Ritchie, 76, fought as a U.S. Army private during the Vietnam War. But the experiences he recalled while sitting in his living room were as fresh as the day he endured them. He remembered the lights and sounds of gunfire...
Militaryartofmanliness.com

Podcast #730: The Hell-Raising Leader of WWII’s Filthy Thirteen

If you have any interest in World War II, then you’ve surely seen one of the most arresting photographs to come out of that conflict. In it, members of the 101st Airborne Division can be seen sporting mohawks and applying war paint to each other’s faces right before they’re set to parachute into Normandy. The idea for that pre-battle ritual came from Jake McNiece, part Choctaw Indian and the section sergeant of the Army’s notorious “Filthy Thirteen” demolition unit, who had already proved himself a highly unorthodox leader long before the countdown to D-Day.
MilitaryMobridge Tribune

Local veterans honored for their service in Vietnam

For Vietnam veteran Richard Geary, the ceremony meant “everything.”. U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson held a Vietnam War veteran pinning ceremony in the city park on Thursday, Aug. 5. The event honored Vietnam veterans, who came home from the battlefront without the support of the general public or government that the World War II and Korean War veterans had.
Militaryphillytrib.com

The Harlem Hellfighters were war heroes. Then they came home to racism

For most of her life Debra Willett had a vague idea about who her grandfather was. She knew he had fought in France in World War I at some point. But she didn’t grasp the importance of what her grandfather, who died in 1956, had accomplished until she began doing some genealogy research in 1998.
MilitaryArmy Times

Dog tag memorial honors fallen Global War on Terror troops

As the United States draws close to the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, one organization is working to memorialize fallen troops from the Global War on Terror. Veterans and Athletes United (VAU), a veteran-run nonprofit that supports disabled veterans through adaptive sports and recreation, completed the memorial...

