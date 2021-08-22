Honoring the fallen: Their war was our war, their sacrifices were ours and it was not a waste

If we have no loved ones in the military, one of the most patriotic things we can do is to get to know families who do. I learned this the hard way. In the first decade of the Afghanistan War, I attended a Memorial Day service honoring Ohio veterans. One of the young servicemen was a friend’s son who had just completed his second tour of duty. He was a reserved man who never sought the limelight, and so he reluctantly stepped forward when called.