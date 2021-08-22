Mum reveals three-ingredient ‘magic’ mixture to remove wrinkles from clothes & you’ll never iron again

Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by a pair of cute jeans that just didn't fit properly. (FYI, one of my hands is currently raised as I type with the other.) Whether you're stuck in a snug-thigh-area-and-loose-waist combo or a high-waisted-yet-excessively-long situation, shopping for jeans can be a struggle. As online shopping continues to reign supreme on my bank statements and in my daily life, I've become stuck in a vicious cycle of settling for ill-fitting jeans. Typically, I wait three to five business days for the jeans to arrive, try them on in front of the mirror, realize they don't fit, but keep them anyway just to avoid the return process. Thankfully, I am pleased to report that after discovering Everlane's denim line, this cycle is about to come to a full stop. Everlane has a wide range of premium jeans designed to become wardrobe staples that you'll keep coming back to day after day. With various fabrics, silhouettes, styles, and degrees of stretchiness, this incredible selection is hard not to fall in love with. On the hunt for some damn good denim? Keep scrolling.