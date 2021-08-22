Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Honoring the fallen: Their war was our war, their sacrifices were ours and it was not a waste

Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we have no loved ones in the military, one of the most patriotic things we can do is to get to know families who do. I learned this the hard way. In the first decade of the Afghanistan War, I attended a Memorial Day service honoring Ohio veterans. One of the young servicemen was a friend’s son who had just completed his second tour of duty. He was a reserved man who never sought the limelight, and so he reluctantly stepped forward when called.

www.indeonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connie Schultz
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan War#Vietnam War#Forever War#American#Afghans#Pentagon#Infantryman#Gold Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Army
Related
MilitaryNew York Post

Widow of first American killed in Afghanistan war slams Joe Biden

The widow of the first US casualty of the Afghanistan war is slamming President Biden’s “defiant stance,” with the evacuations in Kabul marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands of Americans and allies try to flee the Taliban. Ex-CIA officer Shannon Spann, whose CIA agent husband, Mike Spann,...
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
MilitaryKilleen Daily Herald

Manufacturing blunder puts wrong ‘First Team’ patch on soldiers

A post on a popular Facebook entertainment page July 28 shows two different versions of the iconic 1st Cavalry Division patch that “First Team” soldiers wear on their uniforms. The photo, posted to the “U.S. Army W.T.F! moments” Facebook page, shows one patch with a curved top and the other...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...
MilitaryWTVR-TV

Afghan women trained for combat in secret by U.S. Army

Years ago, a small group of women in the Afghan National Army secretly received combat training from women in the U.S. Army. Even today, few people know about it. "Well, a lot of it's classified," said Maj. Christie Lamond. Maj. Lamond was part of “Cultural Support Teams,” a benign name...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US military to review if black and Native American troops were overlooked for Medals of Honor

On Friday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed the Secretaries of the Military Departments to review Distinguished Service Cross, Navy Cross, and Air Force Cross Medals previously awarded to African American and Native American Veterans for valorous actions, to determine whether those service members should have instead been recognized with the Medal of Honor.
MilitaryPosted by
Popular Science

Here’s how the US Army plans on winning the wars of our future

As the Pentagon completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Army wants to make sure that when it fights the next war, it does so on that future conflict’s terms. That’s part of the impetus behind two connected plans called Army 2035 and Waypoint 2028, which spell out the changes the Army needs to make to win the wars it expects to fight in the future.
MilitaryArmy Times

Marine wounded in Afghanistan during first days of airport defense

ARLINGTON, Virginia ― One Marine with 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, was wounded while guarding the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, but he has since returned to duty, Marine Corps officials confirmed Thursday. The Marine was shot Monday as Marines were trying to establish a perimeter around the airport...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

British army finds reinvigorated purpose in Afghanistan

The British army has found renewed purpose and confidence in the evacuation from Kabul. British soldiers at Kabul international airport have earned plaudits for their compassion in supporting suffering civilians and for their courage in rescuing Britons, Americans, and Afghans from other areas of the city. These British forces center...
MilitaryNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How the U.S. Military Plans to Replace the Iconic Humvee on Future Frontlines

The U.S. military has a new ride. Its old workhorse, the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle — more commonly known as the Humvee— is showing its age. The Humvee was originally designed to ferry troops around the battlefield in Europe against the Soviet Union. But during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Humvee was pushed to the sidelines in favor of vehicles that could better survive roadside bombs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy