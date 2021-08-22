Oh My Girl Launches Successful Pilot Episode for 'Otlantis Kingdom: New Era'
WM Entertainment's seven-member girl group, Oh My Girl, has successfully launched their UNIVERSE Original series "Otlantis Kingdom: New Era." In their pilot episode aired last August 16, Oh My Girl is introduced as Septuplet Princesses, enjoying a peaceful breakfast in their own Otlantis Kingdom. They are enjoying the 128th edition of the United Universe (UU) magazine, an in-universe monthly publication that chronicles the activities of other artists within the UNIVERSE platform, creating a new meta across all artists in the platform.www.kpopstarz.com
Comments / 0