Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Oh My Girl Launches Successful Pilot Episode for 'Otlantis Kingdom: New Era'

By Mark Alvin
kpopstarz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWM Entertainment's seven-member girl group, Oh My Girl, has successfully launched their UNIVERSE Original series "Otlantis Kingdom: New Era." In their pilot episode aired last August 16, Oh My Girl is introduced as Septuplet Princesses, enjoying a peaceful breakfast in their own Otlantis Kingdom. They are enjoying the 128th edition of the United Universe (UU) magazine, an in-universe monthly publication that chronicles the activities of other artists within the UNIVERSE platform, creating a new meta across all artists in the platform.

www.kpopstarz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kang Daniel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Oh My Girl#Pilot#New Era#Wm Entertainment#Universe Original#The United Universe Lrb#Uu Rrb Magazine#Yooa#Seunghee Jiho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
Related
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Sketch Celebrates Heart Wrenching New Episode

The latest episode of My Hero Academia took the opportunity to pull back the curtain when it comes to the origin of Kurogiri, the villainous member of the League of Villains, and how this Nomu ties into the background of UA Academy teachers Eraserhead and Present Mic. Following Episode 107's arrival, the creator of the Shonen franchise, Kohei Horikoshi, revealed a brand new sketch that highlights two of the strongest mentors at the superhero school, who now have to deal with the tragic revelation of who Kurogiri is and how Nomus are created.
TV SeriesComicBook

My Hero Academia: Aizawa Actor Shares New Details About Season Five's Saddest Episode

My Hero Academia's latest episode didn't just give us some startling new revelations about the origins of the biological terrors known as the Nomu, it also revealed the tragic earlier adventures of Eraserhead and Present Mic as they learn what happened to one of their fallen comrades. Taking the opportunity to share their thoughts, the voice actor for Aizawa, Junichi Suwaba, had the opportunity to share a behind the scenes look as to how one of the saddest episodes of My Hero Academia was recorded and how he was able to capture the emotion of Eraserhead alongside Present Mic.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 promo: Could J leave?

As we all prepare ourselves for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 to arrive on TNT, our advice is fairly simple: Prepare for drama at around every turn. At the conclusion of this past new episode, it was clear that there is a lot of danger all around the Cody Boys — and it’s going to get worse before it gets better. Are these guys going to finally break apart more than they have so far? In a lot of ways, it feels inevitable.
Behind Viral Videoskpopstarz.com

MCND to Launch Their Comeback Project on TikTok

MCND, the rapidly-rising five-member boy group from TOP Media, will be having a live showcase on global short-form video platform TikTok, August 31, 8 PM KST. The showcase will mark the beginning of the group's various content for their comeback. MCND is set to release their third mini-album "The Earth: Secret Mission Chapter.1" on the 31st and for their TikTok showcase, they'll be performing the album's title track "Movin'." Additionally, fans can enjoy an exclusive opportunity to communicate with Castle J, Bic, Minjae, Huijun, and Win. GEM, the group's fandom, can also join the group through various games and in-program missions, as well as express their love and support through real-time comments.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Updates Season 5 Key Visual After Heartbreaking New Episode

My Hero Academia updated the anime's newest key visual after Season 5's newest heartbreaking episode! After returning from its latest break due to the Tokyo Olympics broadcast, Season 5 of the anime is back in full swing as it continues to set up its final string of episodes for this season's run. With the Endeavor Agency arc reaching its climax in the previous episode, Episode 107 was left with some final clean up as it needed to continue setting the stage on the side of the heroes for the major arc to come in the next season.
Beauty & Fashionkpopstarz.com

SHINee Key to Make Comeback as a Solo Singer with New Single

SHINee Key solo comeback is set to take place with a highly-awaited new single!. Keep on reading to know more. SHINee Key Solo Comeback: Idol to Return with a New Single, Album. On August 24 KST, media outlets reported that SHINee Key solo comeback, with his new single "Hate That...,"...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Beast Kingdom Reveals New Powerpuff Girls Cartoon Network Statue

Beast Kingdom returns us back to 1998 as they unveil another The Powerpuff Girls D-Stage statue. the hit Cartoon Network cartoon is back in glorious fashion as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are here to save the day. Unlike the previous statue, Mojo Jojo is making an appearance this time around as he is thrown behind bars. Each of the Powderpuff Girls colors stands out in this sculpt as they fly away with their blue, pink, and green streaks behind them. Standing 6 inches tall, Beast Kingdom brings this classic cartoon back once again with a collectible that Cartoon Network fans can really appreciate. The Powerpuff Girls Have a Nice Day D-Stage 094 Statue from Beast Kingdom is priced at $30.99 and set to release in April 2022. Pre-orders are already live here, and fans can also purchase an assembled version of the statue for $5 more.
Worldkpopstarz.com

Music and acting go hand-in-hand: KPop Stars turned actors verify

These stars started as KPOP band members and made their way to films and movies. It isn't a surprise that they have made careers in acting; their expression and acting skills in their music videos are convincing enough. In the world of Korean film, singing and acting go hand-in-hand like russet potatoes and ribeye steaks from the Publix weekly ad, or Wendy's frosty and french fry combo!
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victoria’s Wedding Horror, Ashland’s Evil Exposed At Altar

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is buying Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) love scheme. While he could be legit in both his cancer diagnosis and intentions, chances are that Victoria’s being taken for a ride. Multiple characters are searching for the truth, which could end up coming out at the couple’s own wedding.
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Rick Ross Does His Own Crate Challenge – Watch

Rick Ross is the latest rapper to participate in the viral crate challenge. However, he stepped things up a notch—both literally and figuratively—and added some boss-like elements to his version of the challenge. Earlier today (Aug. 25), Rozay share a video of himself climbing atop a gradual stack of boxes...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Share New Photo Of Adorable Son Ice

Celebrity baby Ice Davis was born weighing an ounce over seven pounds the day before Christmas Eve in 2019. Baby Ice is the couple's first child together. Gucci Mane, also known as Guwop and Mr. Zone 6, debuted his first single "Icy" featuring Young Jeezy in 2005 and ever since has had an impeccable run. Baby's Ice name is most definitely a nod to his father's career and his obsession with Ice, whether ice cream or iced out Jewelry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy