Oh My Girl Launches Successful Pilot Episode for 'Otlantis Kingdom: New Era'

Beast Kingdom returns us back to 1998 as they unveil another The Powerpuff Girls D-Stage statue. the hit Cartoon Network cartoon is back in glorious fashion as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are here to save the day. Unlike the previous statue, Mojo Jojo is making an appearance this time around as he is thrown behind bars. Each of the Powderpuff Girls colors stands out in this sculpt as they fly away with their blue, pink, and green streaks behind them. Standing 6 inches tall, Beast Kingdom brings this classic cartoon back once again with a collectible that Cartoon Network fans can really appreciate. The Powerpuff Girls Have a Nice Day D-Stage 094 Statue from Beast Kingdom is priced at $30.99 and set to release in April 2022. Pre-orders are already live here, and fans can also purchase an assembled version of the statue for $5 more.