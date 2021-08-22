Cancel
Anne Arundel County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides between one half foot and one foot above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 6:01 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/06 AM 2.6 1.2 0.8 0 Minor 22/05 PM 2.0 0.6 0.8 0 None 23/07 AM 2.4 1.0 0.7 0 None 23/07 PM 2.1 0.7 0.8 0 None 24/07 AM 2.3 0.9 0.7 0 None 24/08 PM 1.9 0.5 0.5 0 None

alerts.weather.gov

