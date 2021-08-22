Cancel
The Latest: Pentagon asks airlines for help moving evacuees

By The Associated Press
newsitem.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon said Sunday that it is formally seeking airlift help from commercial airlines to relocate evacuees from Afghanistan once they have gotten out of their country. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the initial stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, asking for 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines.

www.newsitem.com

