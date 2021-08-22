Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Barry Manilow set cut short as hurricane Henri thwarts Central Park concert

Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time Barry Manilow didn’t make it through the rain. Unlike his 1980 hit, “I Made It Through The Rain,” Manilow was performing when the superstar-laden “Homecoming Concert” in Central Park was cancelled because of dangerous weather from the approaching Hurricane Henri. (August 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Manilow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Weather#Breaking News#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
IndieWire

Watch the Moment Barry Manilow Was Cut Off Mid-Song When NYC Concert Was Evacuated

New Yorkers were met with disappointment on Saturday night when, amid the ongoing Hurricane Henri in the northeast, the city’s We Love NYC homecoming concert at Central Park was canceled. It was unfortunately canceled smack dab during the live stage performance from Barry Manilow. Right as he was singing the 1978 hit “Can’t Smile Without You,” concertgoers were told over the loudspeakers to “proceed to your vehicles and protected areas outside of the event center.” Watch the moment below. The halt to the Manilow performance occurred around 7:30 p.m., and saw 60,000 fans in attendance, including those in the VIP area,...
New York City, NYVulture

Not Even a Hurricane Can Keep Barry Manilow From Performing

This weekend’s New York City Homecoming Concert might have been shut down due to severe weather, but a little act of God can’t stop consummate professional Barry Manilow from delivering a show. The event, billed by Mayor Bill de Blasio as “the most epic concert in Central Park history,” was canceled partway through because of Hurricane Henri (“Henri, it’s such an elegant name, but it’s totally bad timing,” de Blasio said, in another memorable sound bite.) Journey, LL Cool J, Santana, and Andrea Bocelli were able to perform before the crowd of 60,000 were asked to vacate the grounds during Manilow’s performance. Video of the concert shows Manilow plowing through “Can’t Smile Without You” as concertgoers begin to evacuate Central Park (huge band-playing-as-the-Titanic-sinks energy). Unlike the Titanic’s musicians, however, Manilow and his band are safe and sound now. Manilow even hopped on CNN to sing “I Made It Through the Rain” to Anderson Cooper.
New York City, NYFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Henri cuts short NYC virus recovery concert

NEW YORK -- This time, Barry Manilow didn’t make it through the rain. Unlike the Grammy-winning recording artist’s 1980 hit, “I Made It Through The Rain,” the superstar-laden “Homecoming Concert” in New York City's Central Park was cut short because of dangerous weather as Hurricane Henri approached the Northeast on Saturday.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Beauty & Fashiongoldderby.com

Lady Gaga fashion eye-poppers: Meat dress, Oscar looks and more

Lady Gaga didn’t just disrupt the music industry when she debuted in 2008, but fashion as we know it. Her avant-garde style and willingness to take risks have resulted in some of the most iconic red carpet looks of the modern age. The singer’s aesthetic has become more refined in recent years as she entered her 30s and evolved to a new stage in her career, but that hasn’t stopped her from turning heads on just about every red carpet she walks.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

The 2021 Met Gala Theme ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ Explained

The 2021 Met Gala — which was postponed to September 13 from its usual first Monday in May due to coronavirus concerns — is set to be a comeback event like no other. Co-chaired by trendsetters Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, tennis star Naomi Osaka and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, the star-studded ball plans to make its mark with the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” but what does that mean?
Musicshorelinemedia.net

On This Day: 27 August 2003

New romantic icons Duran Duran played New York, on their first tour in 18 years. (Aug. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/eeca0a4e382e425f9254a8c2577ed1ba.

Comments / 0

Community Policy