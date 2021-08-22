Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

57% of Workers Plan to Have a Job in Retirement. Here's Why You Should, Too

By Maurie Backman
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Key Points

  • Some seniors aim to retire and never work again.
  • In a recent survey, more than half of workers today say they intend to have a job in retirement.
  • There are several reasons why it pays to plan on working, in some capacity, later in life.

It's easy to think of retirement as a period of life when work is off the table. But these days, a growing number of workers are planning to hold down some type of job once their primary careers come to a close.

A good 57% of workers today said they'll earn money in some capacity once they retire, according to the 21st Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey. And Gen Xers and millennials are more likely than other age groups to plan to work during their senior years.

If you're not planning to have a job in retirement, you may want to rethink that plan. Here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EI32u_0bZJWxRd00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Your savings might need a boost

Transamerica reports that the median retirement savings balance among all workers today is $93,000. Now to be clear, that's not a small amount of money for workers in their 20s, and it's not bad for those in their 30s.

But if you're in your 50s with a mere $93,000 socked away in a retirement plan, you may not get a whole lot of income out of your nest egg later in life. Having a job is a good way to make up for a balance that's lower than you'd like it to be.

Also, earning money could make it possible to keep your nest egg untapped for longer. And that could, in turn, give your money a little more time to grow.

2. Social Security could get cut

Some workers today fear that Social Security will run out of money by the time their retirement rolls around. The good news is that's unlikely to happen. The bad news is that the program may have to cut benefits in the not-so-distant future if lawmakers don't figure out a way to help it collect more revenue.

Since benefit cuts are a very real possibility right now, it's a good idea to plan to work in some capacity once you retire. The income from that job could help make up for the fact that your Social Security income isn't as robust as you may have expected it to be.

3. You may need a low-cost way to stay occupied

Being retired means having many free hours to fill on a daily basis. And that could get expensive.

The great thing about holding down a job is that you'll have something to keep yourself busy with. And rather than spend money to stay active and occupied, you'll instead get to earn money you can use to pay for expenses or buy yourself extra flexibility to travel or enjoy different types of leisure.

What does working as a retiree look like for you?

These days, holding down a job as a retiree doesn't have to mean working a cash register or sitting in a call center all day long. There are many creative gigs you can take on, like selling baked goods or crafts. Or, you can find a job that's extremely flexible, like driving for a ride-hailing service. You may even decide to start your own business.

Of course, if you manage to retire with plenty of money, you may not need to think about working as a senior. But in the absence of a truly large nest egg, it pays to think about what working during retirement might look like for you.

Comments / 8

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#Social Security Benefits#Transamerica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Sneaky Expense That Could Wipe Out Your Social Security Raise

Seniors on Social Security are eligible for annual raises. Next year's COLA may be substantial, but one expense could eat into it heavily. Social Security beneficiaries routinely rely on annual raises, known as cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs, to increase their buying power in the face of rising expenses. But in recent years, those COLAs have been notoriously stingy.
Relationship AdviceQuad Cities Onlines

3 Social Security Moves to Make if You're Married

Social Security benefits can be a lifeline in retirement, especially if your savings are falling short. But it's important to make sure you're taking full advantage of your monthly checks and claiming all the money you're entitled to. If you're married, there are a few strategies that can help ensure...
BusinessDemocrat-Herald

This Could Be the Easiest Social Security Mistake to Avoid

When it comes to claiming Social Security, there are lots of things that could possibly go wrong. But one mistake that could hurt you financially throughout retirement is completely and utterly avoidable. Know when you're entitled to your full benefit. The monthly benefit you're eligible to collect in retirement will...
BusinessLa Crosse Tribune

Here's Baby Boomers' Median Retirement Savings Balance. Is It Enough?

Many seniors today rely heavily on Social Security to pay their bills. But living on those benefits alone is tough. Social Security will only replace about 40% of the typical worker's pre-retirement income. Since seniors typically need a lot more money than that to live comfortably, saving independently is often a huge necessity.
LotteryLebanon-Express

3 Ways to Earn $1 Million Before You Retire

If you're not aiming to amass $1 million by the time you retire, you might want to think about doing so. It's not exactly the right sum for everyone, but most of us will want to have a rather large nest egg to draw from in retirement. Here are three...

Comments / 8

Community Policy