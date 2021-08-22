Cancel
Environment

Some steps to help climate [letter]

Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps you haven’t noticed the insane wildfires, destructive storms, floods, melting glaciers, disappearing species, droughts or even the recent shocking report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. But maybe you did notice the hottest month ever recorded last month, your cooling bills going up or the fact that nighttime...

Environmentwholefoodsmagazine.com

Code Red for Humanity

On August 9, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a 3,000-page report that experts says offers an “unprecedented degree of clarity” about the future of our planet. Hundreds of top scientists contributed to the report, and called it a “code red for humanity.”. IPCC pointed out...
Environmentreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Ignore the climate doomsday purveyors

It’s hard to imagine the despair and darkness of Jason G. Brent’s world. In his Aug. 18 letter to the editor, he refers to his belief that climate change efforts will fail unless “the human population is dramatically reduced and unless the economy of the planet contracts”. And again “global warming will continue until billions die.”
EnvironmentWaynesboro Record-Herald

Guest Opinion: Climate change imperils the Great Lakes

"There is an immense asymmetry in the time it takes to consume, alter or destroy natural phenomena compared with the time required to replace, restore or repair them." — Marcia Bjornerud in her book "Timefulness: How Thinking Like a Geologist Can Help Save the World" Perhaps the most disturbing conclusion...
EnvironmentSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Climate report may be “Code Red for Humanity,” but there’s some hope if we act now

The most recent revision of the U.N./IPCC Climate Report, issued on Aug. 9, which one U.N. official has called “A Code Red for Humanity,” is worth paying attention to. Gone are many of the climate models’ guesses and estimates of earlier revisions, as the science and models have improved such that the authors can say, without doubt, that climate change is here and happening now, and that humans are responsible due to our massive releases of greenhouse gasses through the burning of fossil fuels. Most surprisingly, if we were to somehow immediately stop the release of all such gasses now, the planet will still keep warming for another three decades. That means, more common heat waves, severe weather, wildfires and floods.
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

Five Climate Takeaways for Companies From IPCC Report

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) sixth assessment report, published Aug. 9, focuses on the physical science of climate change. The results: human caused climate change is increasing temperatures faster than virtually all IPCC scenarios considered, and stringent emissions reductions are required. The report describes both the current state...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Embodied Carbon: A Hidden Climate Challenge

The Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) notes in a new report that "the solutions for addressing embodied carbon in buildings have not been widely studied in the United States, leaving a significant knowledge gap for engineers, architects, contractors, policymakers, and building owners." This is one of many understatements in the report, which is titled "Reducing Embodied Carbon in Buildings." Embodied carbon is pretty much ignored in North America; it is the blindspot of the building industry. This report may help change that.
EnvironmentLancaster Online

We should be planting trees [letter]

Carbon dioxide is food for trees! With all the issues surrounding climate change, one way to fight the carbon footprint is to plant trees now — and plant a lot of fast-growing trees. How about planting billions of trees, or even trillions, all over the world? Worldwide, governments could initiate...
Environmentthecut.com

We’re Almost Out of Time on the Climate Crisis

For years, climate scientists have been clear: If individuals and nations do not take drastic, decisive, and immediate action to scale back carbon emissions, then the hellish conditions we associate with extreme weather will become routine. Temperatures will rise at a withering pace, bringing sea levels ever higher as glaciers melt. Devastating wildfires, floods, heat waves, downpours, and droughts will be the norm. Despite these predictions playing out in real time, governments have largely failed to act in proportion to the crisis; now, according to a new report, we are very nearly out of time. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stresses that the targets laid out in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord “will be beyond reach” in the next 20 years without massive intervention thanks to an “unequivocally” manmade catastrophe.
ScienceClinton Herald

Letter to the editor: Climate scientists try to save the world

“How can humankind be so arrogant, so wrong, and so selfabsorbed to think that the people on this planet can change the weather, the climate…” and so on. So Iola Lee McCutcheon, in the Aug 14 Herald, begins an attempt to save scientists and others from a miserable future implied by the Biblical Apocalypse. I think the attempt is sincere and hope people working against climate change will not resent or ridicule it.
Environmentcitywatchla.com

"This Was Avoidable," Climate Activists Say About Apocalyptic UN Climate Report

In a landmark report released Monday by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), some of the world's foremost climate scientists added further urgency to the summit by clarifying that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as envisioned in the Paris Agreement signed at the last major climate summit in 2015, is imperative. Temperatures have already risen by 1.1 degrees C; current trends point to a rise of a ruinous 3 degrees C later this century.
EnvironmentINFORUM

Letter: A bipartisan solution to climate change

The Senate recently passed a bipartisan infrastructure package that included some meaningful climate measures, including funding for North Dakota’s carbon sequestration efforts. It failed, however, to address methods of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in order to mitigate the current and predicted damage to our environment, our economy, and the lives of our citizens.
EnvironmentCumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Better address climate change

The world went on Red Alert Aug. 9, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. We have been warned in clear language by this worldwide panel of scientists that in order to avoid global catastrophe, it is imperative that we make rapid and drastic reductions in our fossil fuel emissions.
Hillsdale, NYDaily Freeman

Letter: Climate regulations must be strengthened

The Senate budget reconciliation bill that will be voted on in September contains key policies to reduce fossil-fuel emissions, but there’s a worry they may not be as durable as needed to be fully effective. The regulations and standards defined in the bill could be vulnerable to special interests that mount court challenges and influence elected officials to undercut climate goals. That’s how many climate regulations and standards were weakened or eliminated in recent years.
Environmentlaloyolan.com

How to tell if there’s climate misinformation on your feed

Editor's Note: This story was initially published in Project Citizen: Climate 360, a collaboration between a diverse group of students from across the United States devoted to reporting on climate change. Living in the social media age means getting bombarded with misinformation on a daily basis, whether that information comes...
CharitiesLancaster Online

Healing circle helps community [letter]

Advoz: Mediation and Restorative Practices and the nonprofit Tenfold recently had the opportunity to host a healing “Circle Process” for the residents of Strawberry Street, following the recent events on the 200 block of West Strawberry Street. The “Circle Process” is an intentional space designed to bring our best self...
EnvironmentIslands' Weekly

A good first step | Letter to the Editor

Some of us demand that our government tighten and enforce environmental laws. When not on Zoom, we drive to environmental organization meetings and fundraisers in our fossil-fueled cars to support … Wait! What?. Exactly. We have reasons why we don’t drive electric vehicles. One, of course, is the initial cost....
EnvironmentThe Southern

Real Green People: Hope is an action

Earlier this month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued their first major report since 2013. The news was not good. In a nutshell, the global warming that has already occurred has changed planetary support systems in ways that are irreversible on timescales of centuries to millennia. Namely, the...
Environmentctpublic.org

Exploring Climate Solutions

The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently released a report detailing the latest scientific understanding about climate change. This hour, we learn about what’s included in that report. And, we’ll discuss some climate solutions, including carbon capture, oysters, and granting rights to rivers and lakes. GUESTS:. Rebecca Leber...

