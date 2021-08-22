PMARSHONAU: Sunday reflections from Auburn and beyond

Thirteen days before the season-opener, I don’t believe I have ever had less of a feel for an Auburn football team. In normal times, you get a feel through conversations with coaches and players. Even at SEC Media Days, players talked from the podium. The last time reporters had face-to-face conversations with players was after the Outback Bowl at the end of the 2019 season. First-year coach Bryan Harsin has been available via Zoom twice since the start of preseason camp. Players have been frequently made available standing at a podium, also on Zoom.