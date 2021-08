During the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase, we learned that Age of Empires 4 will enable us to use trebuchets during sieges. A section of today's Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase was dedicated to Age of Empires 4. We learned that the long-awaited strategy from Relic Entertainment and World's Edge will enable us to use trebuchets during sieges. By adding them, the devs wanted to stay true to history. The following material briefly introduces the history of these devastating machines.