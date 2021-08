Microsoft is today releasing the last major Edge 94 build for Dev channel users, making it the first major version to adhere to the new 4-week development – and eventually – release cycle. Build 94.0.992.1 brings with it a few new features that are aimed at PWAs and UI controls. There are also a couple of new WebView2 APIs for the browser. Version 94 is also the version where enterprises will be able to opt into an “extended stable” release schedule that extends the release cadence to an 8-week period instead of the standard 4-week cycle.