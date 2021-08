Listing Arsenal’s litany of problems would be a fool’s errand, for your pen would sooner run out of ink or your fingers would develop arthritis. There are screaming children on planes and psychedelic drugs known to have less maddening qualities. But if you were to highlight just one problem, it would not be the unbalanced squad, the naive hierarchy or the continuing disenfranchisement from its supporters – it would be the air of defeatism.Arsenal cannot be accused of failing to invest this summer, even if the £50m spent on Ben White might have been used better elsewhere. There can be...